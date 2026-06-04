NFR inducts rail-borne maintenance vehicle to boost infrastructure upkeep

GUWAHATI: Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) inducted a Rail-Borne Maintenance Vehicle (RBMV) to enhance its infrastructure maintenance capabilities across the network, particularly in difficult terrain sections such as the under-construction Bairabi–Sairang railway project in Mizoram on Tuesday.

The railway said the vehicle supported the transport of personnel, materials and equipment to remote locations and enabled track maintenance, component replacement and emergency restoration work through specialised lifting and handling systems.

Officials stated that the deployment improved operational efficiency, reduced dependence on conventional maintenance methods and strengthened preventive maintenance and safety standards in challenging field conditions, a press release said.

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