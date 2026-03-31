NFR Installs AI-Enabled OFC Communication System at Railway Level Crossing Gates in Northeast

The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has rolled out a new optical fibre cable-based communication system at level crossing gates across its network, bringing real-time monitoring, AI-powered noise filtering, and integrated CCTV surveillance to one of the most critical safety points on the railway grid.

The system is being implemented across 50 level crossing gates using Indian Railways' existing OFC network, NFR's Chief Public Relations Officer Kapinjal Kishore Sharma said on Monday.

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