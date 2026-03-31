NFR Installs AI-Enabled OFC Communication System at Railway Level Crossing Gates in Northeast

The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has rolled out a new optical fibre cable-based communication system at level crossing gates across its network, bringing real-time monitoring, AI-powered noise filtering, and integrated CCTV surveillance to one of the most critical safety points on the railway grid.
The system is being implemented across 50 level crossing gates using Indian Railways' existing OFC network, NFR's Chief Public Relations Officer Kapinjal Kishore Sharma said on Monday.
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The new Integrated Voice-cum-Data Communication System has already been successfully installed at Senchoa Station and Barpathar Station, where it connects both non-interlocked and interlocked gates.
With the system in place, Station Masters can monitor the real-time status of gates — including opening and closing operations — directly from their control rooms, significantly improving coordination and response time.
The technology bundles several capabilities into a single platform. It includes high-quality voice communication, integrated voice logging, an Internet Protocol-based Public Address system, and closed-circuit television integration for comprehensive audio-visual oversight of level crossing gates.
Operational features include single-touch calling, group communication, and battery health monitoring — all designed to reduce friction and improve reliability during day-to-day operations.
One of the more notable technical features of the system is its artificial intelligence-enabled noise filtering capability at the master console.
The AI function filters out ambient disturbances — such as train horns and station announcements — during active communication, ensuring that conversations between Station Masters and gate operators remain clear and precise even in high-noise environments.
The system also supports centralised monitoring of all level crossing gate cameras from a single point and allows public address announcements through additional IP-based units installed at gate locations, giving railway personnel improved situational awareness across the network.