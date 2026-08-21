NFR launches three-month vigilance drive to promote integrity and curb corruption across railway zones

GUWAHATI: Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has launched a three-month vigilance awareness campaign from August 17 to November 18 as a prelude to Vigilance Awareness Week.

NFR General Manager Chetan Kumar Shrivastava administered the Integrity Pledge at the NFR Headquarters, while GM (Construction) Ashish Bansal led the pledge at the GM (CON) office in Maligaon on Thursday. Divisional Railway Managers, officers and staff across NFR also participated. The campaign aims to promote integrity, transparency, ethical conduct and accountability while creating awareness about preventing corruption. The theme for Vigilance Awareness Week 2026 will be “Probity for Prosperity.”

A Walkathon/Vigilance Awareness March was also flagged off from the NFR Headquarters, with railway officials and Scouts & Guides participating, a press release said.

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