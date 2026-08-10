NFR launches week-long ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ drive to boost patriotism across Northeast

GUWAHATI: The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) started observing the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign from August 9 to 17, 2026, across its jurisdiction to encourage citizens to hoist the National Flag at their homes and promote patriotism and national unity.

Railway officials and employees will participate in the campaign and encourage their families and members of the public to display the Tiranga. Flag-hoisting ceremonies will be organised at railway offices and establishments, while prominent stations and other important railway premises will be illuminated in the colours of the national flag.

NFR will also conduct awareness and outreach programmes at railway stations, offices and other establishments. Instrumental versions of the National Song ‘Vande Mataram’ will be played through public address systems at major stations, while patriotic programmes will be organised to promote unity and nationalism.

Officials, employees and members of the public will also be encouraged to upload their ‘Selfie with Tiranga’ as part of the nationwide campaign. The ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ initiative was launched by the Government of India in 2022 under ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ to encourage citizens to participate in the celebration of patriotism and national unity by proudly displaying the National Flag at their homes.

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