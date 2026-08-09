Nalbari district administration calls for ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ celebration

A CORRESPONDENT

NALBARI: The Nalbari district administration has appealed to the people to participate in the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign and celebrate the national flag with patriotic spirit this year as well. As part of the campaign, the district administration has directed the display and hoisting of the Tricolour at prominent public places across Nalbari district from August 9 to 17. The initiative will cover major public institutions and places witnessing large gatherings, including shopping malls, railway stations, bus stands, public parks, and other important public spaces.

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