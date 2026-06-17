NFR makes Special Arrangements for Ambubachi Mela Pilgrims in Guwahati

GUWAHATI: Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has made extensive arrangements to ensure safe and convenient travel for devotees attending the Ambubachi Mela at Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati from June 22 to 25.

NFR announced the operation of three special unreserved trains with nearly 50 General Second Class coaches and the temporary augmentation of regular trains with 11 additional coaches to handle the expected rush. Special services will connect Kamakhya with Alipurduar Junction and New Jalpaiguri during the mela period.

The railway has also arranged round-the-clock ticket counters at Kamakhya and Guwahati stations and set up help desks and enquiry counters to assist pilgrims.

Additional personnel from the Railway Protection Force, Government Railway Police and railway departments will be deployed for crowd management and passenger safety. Around 200 volunteers from the NFR Bharat Scouts and Guides will also assist devotees.

NFR said the measures have been taken to ensure smooth passenger movement and a hassle-free pilgrimage experience during one of the region’s largest spiritual gatherings, a press release said.

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