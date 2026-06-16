Anant Ambani Visits Kamakhya Temple Ahead of Ambubachi Mela, Seeks Blessings

Guwahati: Today, industrialist Anant Ambani visited the sacred Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati to offer prayers ahead of the upcoming Ambubachi Mela, one of India’s largest religious gatherings.

Ambani, a frequent visitor to the historic shrine, performed his rituals at the Shaktipeeth amid heightened security arrangements. The visit comes ahead of the annual Ambubachi Mela, which is scheduled to begin on 22nd June and is expected to attract thousands of devotees from across the country.

The Kamakhya Devalaya Committee welcomed him at the temple premises and extended its best wishes on behalf of his family. During his visit, Ambani sought blessings at the sacred shrine dedicated to Goddess Kamakhya, a significant centre of worship in Assam.

The Ambubachi Mela is considered an important spiritual festival, drawing pilgrims and visitors from various parts of India and abroad. Preparations are underway to manage the large influx of devotees expected during the event.