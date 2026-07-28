NFR marks historic first with direct container freight train to Nepal

GUWAHATI: The first direct commercial container freight train from Kolkata Port to Biratnagar Customs Yard in Nepal successfully completed its journey recently, marking the operationalisation of the revised India–Nepal Rail Transit Protocol.

The 40-wagon train carried a consignment of canola and operated under the revised transit framework, enabling direct rail movement of bulk cargo from Kolkata Port to Biratnagar without transshipment at the border. The new arrangement is expected to reduce transit time, logistics costs and cargo handling while improving trade efficiency between India and Nepal. The development built on the broad-gauge rail link between Jogbani and Biratnagar, inaugurated in June 2023, and followed the signing of the revised Letter of Exchange in November 2025, which enabled direct commercial rail movement to Nepal.

Northeast Frontier Railway said the milestone strengthened international rail connectivity, facilitated cross-border trade and would further enhance freight logistics and the growing economic partnership between India and Nepal, a press release said.

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