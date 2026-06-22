Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) Marks International Yoga Day With Mass Participation Across Northeast

GUWAHATI: Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) celebrated the 12th International Day of Yoga across its headquarters, divisions, workshops and other establishments on Sunday, highlighting the theme “Yoga for Healthy Ageing”.

Yoga sessions were organised at the NFR Headquarters in Maligaon and across all five divisions, with thousands of railway employees and their family members participating. General Manager Chetan Kumar Shrivastava and senior officials took part in the programme at the Railway Indoor Stadium in Maligaon, while NFR (Construction) also organised a separate event under the leadership of General Manager Ashish Bansal.

Participants performed various yoga asanas to promote physical fitness, mental well-being and healthy living. NFR also used social media platforms to spread awareness about the benefits of yoga and encouraged people to adopt it as a part of their daily routine for active and healthy ageing.

The celebrations reflected NFR’s continued focus on employee welfare, preventive healthcare and a balanced lifestyle, a press release said.

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