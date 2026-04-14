NFR Names New Maligaon Bihutoli After Zubeen Garg, Rongali Bihu Celebrations Set From April 14–17

Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has developed a new cultural ground at Maligaon, naming it the "Zubeen Garg Railway Bihutoli" in a heartfelt tribute to the legendary Assamese singer, whose music has touched generations across Assam and beyond.

The naming reflects the deep cultural connect and widespread admiration for Zubeen Garg across the region, and comes as a lasting institutional recognition of his contributions to Assamese music and culture.

A Modern Venue Built for Cultural Celebrations

The newly developed Bihutoli has been equipped with a range of modern facilities, including a permanent stage area, dining hall, toilet complex, community space, boundary wall, and an all-weather ground.

The venue is set to host the annual Rongali Bihu celebrations organised by Pandu Bihu Sanmilani, Maligaon, from April 14 to 17, 2026.

Also Read: Eucalyptus: Play Inspired by Zubeen Garg’s Life Philosophy to Be Staged in Bokakhat on April 22