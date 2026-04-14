NFR Names New Maligaon Bihutoli After Zubeen Garg, Rongali Bihu Celebrations Set From April 14–17

Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has developed a new cultural ground at Maligaon, naming it the "Zubeen Garg Railway Bihutoli" in a heartfelt tribute to the legendary Assamese singer, whose music has touched generations across Assam and beyond.
The naming reflects the deep cultural connect and widespread admiration for Zubeen Garg across the region, and comes as a lasting institutional recognition of his contributions to Assamese music and culture.
The newly developed Bihutoli has been equipped with a range of modern facilities, including a permanent stage area, dining hall, toilet complex, community space, boundary wall, and an all-weather ground.
The venue is set to host the annual Rongali Bihu celebrations organised by Pandu Bihu Sanmilani, Maligaon, from April 14 to 17, 2026.
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A Pre-Bihu opening event was held recently at the newly developed ground to mark the occasion. NFR General Manager Chetan Kumar Shrivastava graced the event amid traditional Bihu celebrations, with enthusiastic participation from railway officials, local residents, and cultural enthusiasts.
Palmee Borthakur, sister of Zubeen Garg, was also present at the event and expressed the family's heartfelt gratitude for the honour bestowed upon the legendary artist through this naming.
The initiative reflects NFR's commitment to celebrating the cultural heritage of the Northeast and honouring individuals who have made enduring contributions to society.