Eucalyptus: Play Inspired by Zubeen Garg’s Life Philosophy to Be Staged in Bokakhat on April 22

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: Under the initiative of Bholaguri Shankhadhwani Music School in the Khumtai region, and with the cooperation of Surushmukhi Natya Group, a full-length play titled ‘Eucalyptus’ will be staged on April 22 at the premises of Bholaguri Lachit Club and Shishu Udyan. The play is written by Rajdeep Gogoi and directed by Julius Gogoi and Rekib On Raja. Based on the philosophy of life of renowned artiste Zubeen Garg, the production features experienced performers along with talented young actor Dennis Nath.

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