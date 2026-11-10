NFR Railway Protection Force rescues 8 children, assists 2 women in childbirth

GUWAHATI: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) of Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) rescued eight children and assisted two women who gave birth aboard trains during operations at several railway stations between November 4 and 6. The rescued children included six boys and two girls. RPF personnel, along with the Sashastra Seema Bal, rescued a girl aboard Train No. 15628 Down at Rangiya on November 4 and handed her over to the Government Railway Police. Another girl rescued at New Bongaigaon was placed in the care of the Sakhi One Stop Centre. Teams also rescued one boy each at Katihar, New Jalpaiguri and Guwahati that day. On November 6, they rescued two more boys at Rangiya and one at New Jalpaiguri. The six boys were handed over to child protection agencies.

On November 4, RPF personnel at Agartala assisted a woman who gave birth to a boy aboard Train No. 14620 Up and arranged an ambulance to take her to hospital. On November 5, a woman gave birth to a girl aboard Train No. 13174 Down at Lumding, where RPF personnel provided assistance.

In separate security operations, the RPF apprehended four persons in four cases and recovered four pistols and four magazines at Badarpur, four pieces of fake gold worth around Rs 20,000 at Harmuti, 1.031 kg of brown sugar valued at around Rs 2 crore at New Jalpaiguri and a stolen mobile phone worth around Rs 17,000 at Kamakhya.

The teams also recovered 13.06 kg of ganja valued at around Rs 6.8 lakh and 449 bottles of liquor. A further 6,750 litres of liquor were seized at Katihar, a press release said.