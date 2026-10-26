Railway Protection Force Rescues 3 Minor Girls at Guwahati Railway Station

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel rescued three minor girls at Guwahati Railway Station on Sunday under Operation Nanhe Farishte after finding them wandering aimlessly on Platform No. 4. A team led by SI R.K. Dubey of CPDS, Guwahati, along with other personnel, intervened and questioned the girls. During the enquiry, they said they had left their homes without informing their parents and travelled to Guwahati for sightseeing. The girls were residents of Looholiya under Borhate Police Station in Charaideo district of Assam. After completing the required formalities, the RPF handed over all three girls to the Chairperson of the Child Welfare Committee (CWC), Kamrup (Metro), through Railway Childline, Guwahati, for safe custody and further necessary action.