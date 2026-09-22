NFR ramps up Swachhata Hi Sewa 2026 cleanliness, hygiene and awareness drives across Northeast

GUWAHATI: Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has undertaken cleanliness, sanitation, environmental awareness and public welfare activities across railway stations, establishments and educational institutions as part of the ongoing Swachhata Hi Sewa 2026 campaign.

The campaign, being observed from September 17 to October 2, has seen participation from railway officials, Safai Mitras, students, Scouts & Guides and passengers. NFR Bharat Scouts & Guides volunteers have participated in riverbank cleaning drives, including along the Brahmaputra, while Safai Mitras have focused on Cleanliness Target Units, Garbage Vulnerable Points, approach roads and track-side areas.

NFR has also undertaken cleaning and maintenance of drinking water facilities and water tanks at railway stations and establishments to maintain hygienic surroundings and ensure adequate facilities for passengers and staff.

Under the "Swachh Paathshala" initiative, awareness programmes have been organised at railway schools on cleanliness, personal hygiene, sanitation, waste segregation and responsible waste disposal. Art competitions and quizzes on Swachhata and Jal Sanchay have also been conducted, while Swachhata Pledges have been administered at various stations.

Similar activities have been carried out across railway schools, colonies, hospitals and other premises to promote hygiene, waste management, water conservation and community participation. NFR said the initiatives aimed to encourage cleanliness as a regular practice and promote healthier surroundings, a press release said.

Also Read: Sadiya College NSS Leads Swachhata Drive, Champions Plastic Ban and Waste Segregation