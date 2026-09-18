Sadiya College NSS Leads Swachhata Drive, Champions Plastic Ban and Waste Segregation

A CORRESPONDENT

DOOMDOOMA: The NSS unit of Sadiya College organised a programme on Swachhata Activities on Thursday under the Swachhata Action Plan with a focus on promoting awareness and responsible waste management practices among students and stakeholders.

The programme, sponsored by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, was held at the College Conference Hall, and enthusiastic participation from all stakeholders was witnessed.

In his welcome address, Dr Bhupen Chutia, Principal of Sadiya College, highlighted the importance of banning single-use plastic as an important step towards maintaining a cleaner environment. The inaugural address was delivered by Sindhu N Raghavan, Co-District Commissioner (CDC), Sadiya, who emphasised the need for effective waste segregation and advocated two separate waste management systems, one for biodegradable waste and another for non-biodegradable waste.

Also Read: GMC launches Swachhata Abhiyan 2.0 at Latasil Field, pushes for citizen-led cleanliness drive