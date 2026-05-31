NFR records first-ever maize loading from Tufanganj to Uttarakhand

GUWAHATI: Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) achieved a milestone in freight transportation with the first-ever loading of maize from Tufanganj station under Alipurduar Division in West Bengal to Rudrapur City station in Uttarakhand.

On May 27, NFR loaded 1,310.4 tonnes of maize from Tufanganj, generating freight revenue of Rs 30.21 lakh.

During May, NFR also dispatched maize rakes from Tufanganj to Bathinda and Khem Karan, and from Falakata to Kharagpur. The three movements generated freight revenue of around Rs 90.19 lakh.

NFR stated that the initiative strengthened agricultural supply chains, enhanced inter-state trade connectivity and promoted railways as a reliable and cost-effective mode of transporting agricultural commodities, a press release said.

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