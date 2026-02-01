NFR records major gains in infrastructure development and rail safety in FY 2025-26

GUWAHATI: The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has made notable strides in railway infrastructure development and safety enhancement during FY 2025–26 so far, reaffirming its commitment to delivering safe, reliable and passenger-friendly rail services across the region, officials said on Saturday.

The NFR’s Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) Kapinjal Kishore Sharma said that the focused initiatives were undertaken by the Engineering Department of the zone during this period that resulted in notable improvements in track safety, passenger amenities and overall operational efficiency.

Passenger safety remained a top priority, with the commissioning of nine Road Over Bridges (ROBs) and completion of eight Road Under Bridges (RUBs), exceeding achievements recorded during the corresponding period of the previous year. Additionally, 21 manned level crossings were eliminated to enhance train operational safety, Sharma said. These interventions have significantly reduced accident-prone locations and strengthened the overall safety framework of the NFR network.

The CPRO said that bridge infrastructure was also strengthened, with 12 bridges rehabilitated through regirdering and 77 bridges equipped with inspection pathways, enhancing safety during maintenance and improving long-term asset reliability.

Track renewal and strengthening works registered substantial progress during the period. Rail renewal covering 337.4 kilometres and sleeper renewal spanning 329 kilometres were completed, surpassing last year’s performance. Ballast renewal works totalling 7.649 lakh cubic metres were executed to enhance track stability and riding comfort. Moreover, the removal of 16 permanent speed restrictions contributed to improved train mobility and punctuality across the network.

According to the official, passenger amenities and station infrastructure were further augmented through the opening of 13 Foot Over Bridges and three high-level platforms for public use. Platform raising works were completed at seven stations, along with the construction of 18 passenger platform sheds and extension of 10 platforms.

Under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, works at Haibargaon stations were completed, marking a significant advancement towards modern, passenger-centric station facilities. Improvements in turnout renewals and track safety at critical locations were also achieved.

A total of 197 turnout renewals were completed, alongside the insertion of 180 thick web switches and 165 wieldable CMS crossings to enhance safety at points and crossings. (IANS)

