Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) achieves 8.4% rise in freight loading in December

GUWAHATI: The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) recorded a total freight loading of 0.952 million tonnes in December 2025, marking an 8.4 per cent increase over the corresponding period of the previous year. Cumulative freight loading up to December in the current fiscal reached 8.250 million tonnes, registering a growth of 6.7 per cent compared to 7.729 million tonnes last year.

During the month, cement loading rose sharply by 148 per cent, while fertilizer loading increased by 350 per cent. Dolomite loading grew by 14.6 per cent and container loading by 13.3 per cent. In the ‘others’ category, stone chips loading increased by 92.6 per cent and miscellaneous loading by 350 per cent, reflecting higher movement of construction-related materials. NFR said the growth indicated rising economic activity in the region and contributed significantly to its revenue, stated a press release.

