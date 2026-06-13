NFR records over one million tonnes of freight loading in May 2026

GUWAHATI: Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) recorded a freight loading of 1.033 million tonnes during May 2026, marking a significant milestone in the transportation of essential commodities.

Cement loading registered a sharp increase of 231.3 per cent, while dolomite loading rose by 31.1 per cent compared to the corresponding period last year. Petroleum Oil Lubricant loading grew by 12.5 per cent, and bamboo loading under the “Others” category increased by 142.9 per cent.

NFR said the rise in freight loading reflected growing economic and industrial activity across the Northeast and adjoining areas and strengthened the regional supply chain network.

The railway zone stated that it would continue to focus on technological advancements, operational efficiency and customer-centric freight services to ensure sustained growth in freight movement, a press release said.

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