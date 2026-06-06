Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) observes World Environment Day with Statewide Green Initiatives

GUWAHATI: Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) observed World Environment Day 2026 through a series of environmental awareness and sustainability initiatives conducted across all its divisions and units from 15th May to 5th June 2026 under the theme “Inspired by Nature. For Climate. For Our Future.” Throughout the campaign period, railway employees, passengers, students, Scouts & Guides, social organizations and members of the public participated enthusiastically in various activities promoting environmental conservation and sustainable development.

The observance culminated on 05th June 2026, with officers and staff across all divisions and units of NFR participating in the World Environment Day programme organized by the Railway Board through video conference under the leadership of Satish Kumar, Chairman & CEO, Railway Board. During the programme, participants collectively took the Environmental Pledge, reaffirming their commitment to environmental protection, climate action and sustainable development. As part of the campaign, a wide range of activities, including plantation drives, cleanliness campaigns, awareness rallies, seminars, nukkad nataks, waste management initiatives and public outreach programmes were organized across railway stations, railway hospitals, railway colonies, office premises, workshops, training institutes, railway tracks, trains and other railway establishments throughout the NFR network.

Special emphasis was given to environmental awareness covering water conservation, efficient water usage, energy-saving practices, waste segregation, e-waste management, recycling and composting, in alignment with the Mission LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment) initiative. These efforts aimed to encourage sustainable habits and responsible environmental behaviour among railway employees, passengers and the general public. Awareness drives were also conducted to promote the reduction of single-use plastics and the adoption of eco-friendly alternatives.

As part of the observance, extensive cleanliness drives were carried out at railway stations, trains, railway colonies, hospitals and office premises to promote a clean and healthy environment. Plantation drives were also conducted at various railway health units, offices and other railway establishments across NFR. At the NFR Headquarters in Maligaon, Scouts & Guides organized nukkad natak performances to spread awareness on environmental protection and the harmful effects of plastic pollution. Eco-friendly alternatives such as jute bags, cloth bags and biodegradable products were also distributed among railway employees and the public.

Northeast Frontier Railway continues to implement various environment-friendly initiatives aimed at building a cleaner, greener and more sustainable future.

This information was stated in a press release.

Also Read: Voice of environment Marks World Environment Day 2026 with Plantation and Awareness Drive at Assam Railway Higher Secondary School