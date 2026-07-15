NFR Redevelops Three Stations under Amrit Bharat Station Scheme

GUWAHATI: Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has redeveloped three stations under its jurisdiction — Majbat in Rangiya Division, Jalpaiguri Road in Alipurduar Division and Haldibari in Katihar Division — under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme.

The upgraded stations in Assam and West Bengal were equipped with modern passenger amenities, including improved station buildings, waiting halls, platform infrastructure, Foot Over Bridges with lifts, Divyangjan-friendly facilities, modern toilets, passenger information systems, illumination and landscaping.

Majbat station was redeveloped at a cost of Rs 10.19 crore, Jalpaiguri Road at Rs 34.80 crore and Haldibari at around Rs 26 crore.

NFR said the redevelopment would enhance passenger convenience, strengthen regional connectivity, promote tourism and support socio-economic development in surrounding areas. The upgraded stations would also promote local products and artisans through initiatives such as ‘One Station One Product’, a press release said.

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