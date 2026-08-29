NFR reviews redevelopment work at New Jalpaiguri station

GUWAHATI: Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) Construction General Manager Ashish Bansal inspected the ongoing upgradation and redevelopment works at New Jalpaiguri Railway Station on August 27.

Accompanied by senior officials from NFR headquarters and the concerned division, Bansal reviewed the progress of the Arrival and Departure Terminal buildings, elevated road, podium parking, air concourse, new foot overbridges, platforms, surface roads and passenger amenities.

The redevelopment plan also included improved vehicular circulation, dedicated parking, pedestrian drop-off areas and better connectivity between station facilities.

Bansal directed officials and executing agencies to expedite the works while maintaining safety and quality standards and adhering to the targeted completion schedules.

The project aims to improve passenger convenience, accessibility and station facilities, while strengthening New Jalpaiguri Junction’s role as a railway gateway to North Bengal and the Northeast, a press release said.

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