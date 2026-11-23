GUWAHATI: The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has generated more than 1,000 Digital Life Certificates (DLCs) for railway pensioners and family pensioners through camps organised under the Nationwide Digital Life Certificate Campaign 5.0.

The month-long campaign, being observed from November 1 to 30, 2026, follows the guidelines of the Department of Pension and Pensioners' Welfare and the Railway Board. It aims to simplify the annual life certificate submission process through digital technology, particularly for senior citizens and pensioners with mobility constraints.

NFR organised camps at several locations, including its Maligaon headquarters, Rangiya, Dibrugarh Workshop, New Jalpaiguri, Tinsukia, Siliguri Junction, Furkating Junction, New Bongaigaon, Malbazar, New Guwahati, Rangapara North, Kurseong, Malda Town Loco Shed, Fakiragram Junction and Buniadpur. The camps provided dedicated assistance to pensioners in generating and submitting their digital life certificates. Some were organised in association with the NFR Pensioners' Association and other units, with additional facilities such as free health check-ups and UMID registration. NFR has encouraged railway pensioners and family pensioners to use the facilities at designated camps and complete their Digital Life Certificate submission within the stipulated period, a press release said.