NFR Organises Digital Life Certificate Camps for Pensioners in Tinsukia, Dibrugarh

GUWAHATI: The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) began its month-long Digital Life Certificate (DLC) Campaign 5.0 with camps at New Tinsukia and Dibrugarh on Monday.

The camps, organised at the respective NFR Pensioners' Association offices, recorded 52 attendees, including 47 at New Tinsukia and five at Dibrugarh. Digital life certificates of 35 pensioners and family pensioners were uploaded successfully. Another camp will be held at Dibrugarh on November 6 to assist those yet to complete the process.

Also Read: Sonowal-Kachari Autonomous Council General Elections Scheduled for November 30