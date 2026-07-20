NFR to Commission Advanced Digital Axle Counter at New Jalpaiguri, Alters Train Schedules

GUWAHATI: Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) will commission a Multi Section Digital Axle Counter (MSDAC) at New Jalpaiguri Yard under Katihar Division from July 26 to 28 to enhance train detection, operational safety and the reliability of train movements. To facilitate the commissioning work, NFR announced temporary changes to train services. The New Jalpaiguri–Haldibari–New Jalpaiguri Passenger will remain cancelled on July 28, while the Howrah–New Jalpaiguri and New Jalpaiguri–Howrah Vande Bharat Express services will be partially cancelled between Kishanganj and New Jalpaiguri. Several trains, including the Silchar–New Delhi Express, Guwahati–SMVT Bengaluru Express and New Alipurduar–Sealdah Express, will be rescheduled. Rajdhani and Tejas Rajdhani Express trains operating between New Delhi, Dibrugarh and Agartala will be diverted via Aluabari Road, Thakurganj, Siliguri and Gulma, bypassing New Jalpaiguri with a temporary halt at Siliguri Junction. The Barmer–Guwahati Express may also be regulated by around 60 minutes on July 26. NFR advised passengers to verify updated schedules before commencing their journeys, a press release said.

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