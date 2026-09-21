NFR to run four pairs of festival special trains for Puja, Diwali and Chhath

GUWAHATI: Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has announced four pairs of festival special trains to facilitate passenger travel during the forthcoming Puja, Diwali and Chhath festival season.

Train No. 05742/05741 New Jalpaiguri-Gomti Nagar-New Jalpaiguri will operate from October 4 to November 30, with nine trips in both directions. Train No. 07555/07554 Katihar-Purnia-Katihar will run daily from October 1 to November 30, with 61 trips in both directions.

Train No. 07540/07539 Katihar-Manihari-Katihar will operate from October 2 to November 30, with 43 trips in both directions, while Train No. 07544/07543 Katihar-Manihari-Katihar will run from October 1 to December 1, with 18 trips in both directions.

The New Jalpaiguri-Gomti Nagar special will depart New Jalpaiguri at 8.30 pm every Sunday and reach Gomti Nagar at 9.10 am on Monday. The return service will depart Gomti Nagar at 12.20 pm every Monday and reach New Jalpaiguri at 3 pm on Tuesday. It will stop at stations including Siliguri Jn., Thakurganj, Araria Court, Purnia, Katihar, Mansi, Khagaria, Samastipur, Hajipur, Chhapra and Gorakhpur.

The Katihar-Purnia special will run daily, departing Katihar at 9.30 pm and reaching Purnia at 10.40 pm. The return service will leave Purnia at 11.40 pm and reach Katihar at 2 am, with stoppages at Dalan, Rautara and Ranipatra.

The Katihar-Manihari special (07540/07539) will operate on specified days, with stoppages at Mansahi and Mahiyarpur. The second Katihar-Manihari special (07544/07543) will also run on specified days with the same stoppages.

NFR said details of stoppages and timings are available on the IRCTC website and through its newspapers and social media platforms. Passengers are advised to verify the details before undertaking their journey, a press release said.

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