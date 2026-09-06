NFR unloads 1,021 freight rakes in August, boosts essential supplies across Northeast

GUWAHATI: Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) maintained its strong freight performance in August by unloading 1,021 freight rakes across the zone.

The railway handled food grains, food-grade items, fertilisers, sugar, coal, salt, tank wagons and other commodities at various goods sheds, ensuring the uninterrupted movement of essential and industrial goods.

Assam recorded the highest unloading with 560 rakes, followed by West Bengal with 193 and Bihar with 151. Tripura accounted for 69 rakes, while 19 were unloaded in Manipur, 15 in Nagaland, eight in Arunachal Pradesh and six in Mizoram.

The continued movement of commodities supported public distribution systems, industrial activities, trade connectivity and daily consumer needs across the region.

NFR said effective monitoring at various levels helped reduce turnaround time and improve unloading efficiency, a press release said.

Also Read: NFR Unloads 1,052 Freight Rakes in July, Boosting Essential Supply Chains Across Northeast