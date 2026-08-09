All Rabha Students’ Union urges Rabhas to record caste, mother tongue in Census 2027

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The All Rabha Students’ Union (ARSU) has urged members of the Rabha community to record ‘Rabha’ as their caste and mother tongue in the upcoming Census 2027.

The decision was taken at the union’s executive meeting on August 3, following a resolution on the forthcoming census.

In a statement on Saturday, ARSU president Motilal Rabha and general secretary Dr. Subhash Rabha said that the accurate recording of the community’s caste and mother tongue would help reflect its linguistic, cultural and socio-economic profile. It acknowledged that some Rabhas living in different parts of Assam no longer use the Rabha language but said interest in learning the ethnic language had increased.

The union also noted the Assam government’s decision to recognise Rabha as a language and introduce it as a medium of instruction at the primary level.

The ARSU urged all members of the community to follow the appeal and ensure that ‘Rabha’ was recorded as both their caste and mother tongue during Census 2027.

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