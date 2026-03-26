NFR Upgrades Linen Service on Tejas Express and Rajdhani Express

Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has introduced upgraded linen services on two of its key long-distance trains — the Agartala–Anand Vihar Terminal Tejas Express and the Dibrugarh–New Delhi Rajdhani Express.
The move is part of a broader push to improve onboard hygiene, cleanliness, and overall passenger experience.
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The Tejas Express received superior-quality bedrolls from March 23, while the Rajdhani Express saw upgraded linen introduced in its AC coaches from March 24.
The improvement covers both first AC and second AC classes on the Rajdhani Express, ensuring a wider set of passengers benefit from the change.
According to railway officials, the new bedrolls have been designed with better comfort, durability, and uniformity in mind.
The initiative specifically targets long-distance travellers, for whom clean and reliable linen makes a tangible difference to the journey experience.
The upgrade has been welcomed by passengers, who have expressed appreciation for the improved amenities onboard.
NFR stated that this initiative forms part of its ongoing efforts to raise service standards and deliver a cleaner, more comfortable travel environment across its network.