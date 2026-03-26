NFR Upgrades Linen Service on Tejas Express and Rajdhani Express

According to railway officials, the new bedrolls have been designed with better comfort, durability, and uniformity in mind.

The initiative specifically targets long-distance travellers, for whom clean and reliable linen makes a tangible difference to the journey experience.

The upgrade has been welcomed by passengers, who have expressed appreciation for the improved amenities onboard.

NFR stated that this initiative forms part of its ongoing efforts to raise service standards and deliver a cleaner, more comfortable travel environment across its network.