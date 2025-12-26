NFR uses AI to prevent trains hitting elephants, saves over 160

GUWAHATI: The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) undertook technology-driven measures to prevent elephant dashing incidents and protected over 160 elephant lives during 2025, reinforcing its commitment to wildlife conservation and safe train operations.

NFR deployed an Artificial Intelligence-based Intrusion Detection System using Distributed Acoustic System technology to detect elephant movement near tracks and alert loco pilots and control rooms in real time. The system operated across key elephant corridors in the Rangiya, Alipurduar, Lumding and Tinsukia divisions, covering sensitive wildlife zones. Installation work was also underway in multiple divisions to extend coverage to all elephant corridors under NFR.

In addition, NFR implemented measures such as the ‘Plan Bee’ system, speed restrictions, coordination with the Forest Department, crew sensitization and improved trackside visibility. Indian Railways expanded the AI-based system nationally after successful implementation on NFR, taking total coverage to over 1,100 route kilometers, stated a press release.

