NFR ZRUCC meet reviews services, electrification and station upgrades across Northeast

GUWAHATI: The 98th meeting of the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) Zonal Railway Users’ Consultative Committee (ZRUCC) was held at Maligaon on Tuesday, with General Manager Chetan Kumar Shrivastava presiding. Members of Parliament and Legislative Assemblies, State Government officials, railway users’ associations and representatives from the North-Eastern States, West Bengal and Bihar attended the meeting. Shrivastava invited suggestions on railway services and infrastructure and highlighted progress in electrification, train services, passenger amenities and connectivity projects. He said railway electrification had reached 4,170 route kilometres, while 15 new train services and more than 250 additional stoppages had been introduced. He also highlighted major projects, including the Bairabi-Sairang railway line, projects in Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh, doubling works up to Tinsukia and the new Saraighat Bridge. He said 92 stations were being redeveloped under the Amrit Station Scheme. Public representatives placed suggestions on railway services and infrastructure, while the General Manager assured them that feasible proposals would be considered and implemented in phases, a press release said.

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