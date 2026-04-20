NFR's RPF Arrests Several for Mobile Phone Theft Across Railway Stations

The Railway Protection Force under the Northeast Frontier Railway carried out a series of coordinated anti-theft operations across major railway stations between April 13 and 16, resulting in multiple arrests and the recovery of stolen mobile phones.

The operations spanned stations from Rangiya and Guwahati to Katihar and New Bongaigaon, reflecting a coordinated push to curb theft and improve passenger safety across the zone.

Operation-by-Operation Breakdown

On April 13, an RPF team from Rangiya intercepted a suspect aboard Train No. 15930 Down and recovered a stolen mobile phone valued at around Rs 40,000. The accused was handed over to the Government Railway Police at Rangiya, where a case was registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The following day, April 14, saw two separate operations. RPF personnel at Katihar Railway Station apprehended an individual and recovered a stolen handset worth approximately Rs 15,000, with the accused transferred to GRP Katihar for legal action.

On the same date, RPF personnel at Guwahati Railway Station detained another suspect and recovered a stolen mobile phone of comparable value. That individual was also handed over to the GRP in Guwahati, which initiated legal proceedings.

The drive continued on April 16, when RPF personnel at New Bongaigaon Railway Station apprehended another individual found in possession of a stolen mobile phone valued at around Rs 10,000. The accused was again handed over to the GRP for further action.

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