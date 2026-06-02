NFR’s Tinsukia Division Completes 10.61 km Track Renewal, Boosting Safety on Moranhat–Dibrugarh Section

GUWAHATI: The Tinsukia Division of Northeast Frontier Railway completed 10.61 kilometres of Through Sleeper Renewal (TSR) work in the Moranhat-Dibrugarh section during May 2026, marking a significant infrastructure maintenance achievement.

The division carried out the renewal using a Track Relaying Train (TRT) machine and utilised 21 traffic blocks, including nine night blocks, to complete the work within the stipulated timeframe. Officials said close coordination among departments, efficient deployment of manpower and machinery, smooth shunting operations, and simultaneous signalling and overhead traction works contributed to the successful execution of the project.

The renewed track infrastructure has enhanced safety and operational reliability in the Moranhat-Dibrugarh section and is expected to improve train operations and passenger ride quality. The achievement reaffirmed NFR's commitment to maintaining high standards of safety, efficiency and passenger comfort, stated a press release.

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