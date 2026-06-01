Railway Protection Force (RPF) intensifies safety drives across Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR)

GUWAHATI: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) of Northeast Frontier Railway conducted a series of operations on May 25 and 26, resulting in the seizure of liquor and narcotic substances, rescue of minors and action against unlawful activities across the zone.

During anti-crime drives on May 25, RPF personnel recovered several consignments of unclaimed liquor from trains and railway stations in the Alipurduar, Katihar and Dalkhola areas. In separate operations at Agartala railway station, teams seized over 16 kg of ganja and handed it over to the concerned authorities for further action.

The RPF also apprehended offenders involved in ticketing irregularities and theft-related offences. Rescue operations at Rangapara and New Bongaigaon railway stations led to the rescue of minors, who were subsequently handed over to Child Welfare Committees.

On May 26, RPF teams rescued several more minors from Guwahati, Silchar, New Bongaigaon and Dibrugarh railway stations and ensured their safe custody through coordination with child welfare agencies.

The same day, RPF personnel, along with railway engineering officials, carried out an eviction drive at the Amingaon Eco Park area to remove unauthorised encroachments from railway land and enhance operational safety, a press release said.

Also Read: Railway Protection Force (RPF) intensifies security drives across Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR)