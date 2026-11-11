Nine candidates file nominations for Axam Xahitya Xabha polls for 2027-2029 term

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Nine candidates have filed nominations for the posts of vice-president and secretary general in the upcoming Axam Xahitya Xabha (AXX) elections for the 2027-2029 term.

The four candidates contesting for the post of vice-president are Bipin Chandra Kalita, Bipul Sarma Baruah, Jadav Chandra Sarma and Prafulla Barman.

The five candidates for secretary general are Dr Sanjib Kumar Sarma, Ajay Kumar Singha, Nayanmoni Choudhury, Sahir Bhuyan and Mrinal Kumar Hazarika.

According to the election committee, nomination papers were submitted at the Xabha's Guwahati office on November 9 and 10. The committee clarified that no further nominations would be accepted for either post.

The nomination papers will be scrutinised on November 11 and 12.