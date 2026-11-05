Axam Xahitya Xabha names five nominees for 2027-29 president's post

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Axam Xahitya Xabha (AXX) has announced five nominees for the post of president for the 2027-29 term, setting in motion the process of selecting the next head of the state's premier literary organisation.

The names were finalised at a meeting of the Sabha's senior members held at its head office in Jorhat. The five nominees are Dr Karabi Deka Hazarika, Dr Anil Saikia, Prahlad Chandra Tasa, Thaneswar Malakar and Dr Jagadish Patgiri.

The announcement marks the beginning of the process to elect the next president, who will lead the organisation during the 2027-29 term.

The Axam Xahitya Xabha, the premier literary body of the state, plays a significant role in promoting Assamese language, literature and culture.

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