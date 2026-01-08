NIRI9 Film Festival to Showcase 19 Global Films in Hyderabad

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Assam-based OTT platform NIRI9 will host the third edition of its International Film Festival in Hyderabad on January 10 and 11 at Prasad Film Labs Cinema. The jury will select 19 films from 176 entries, including feature films, short films, and documentaries from various countries.

Two Oscar-nominated films—Voice of Hind Rajab (Gaza) and Kuki (India)—will be screened as special presentations. Other notable selections will include Juiphool by Jadumani Dutta, Dahini by Rajesh Tauchivar, Ghar by Kankan Bora, and Hemanta Sarma’s short film Omnipresent – A Story, which will feature in the competition section.

The festival will be inaugurated on January 10 by Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma. The closing ceremony on January 11 will feature performances by Bollywood singer Mohini, Shillong-based artist Lu Majaw, and Assamese singer Manisha Bordoloi. National Award-winning actress Seema Biswas and several Telugu film personalities will also attend.

Also Read: National dialogue: Youth leaders call on Governor