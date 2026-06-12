Nitya Bhattacharyya Memorial Event to Honour Scholar and Award Top Political Science Graduate in Jorhat

Guwahati: To commemorate the birth centenary of eminent educationist, journalist, and writer Nitya Bhattacharyya, a memorial lecture programme has been organised on June 19, 2026 (Friday) at 3:30 PM at Jorhat Theatre.

The centenary memorial lecture, titled “Tracing the Political History of Post-Independence Assam,” will be delivered by noted historian Dr. Rajen Saikia.

The event will be inaugurated by Dr. Jyoti Prasad Saikia, Vice-Chancellor of Jagannath Barooah University and chaired by Dr. Basanta Kumar Goswami, President of the Asam Sahitya Sabha. Sanjib Phukan, Editor-in-Chief of Dainik Janambhumi, will attend as the distinguished guest. As part of the programme, the Nitya Bhattacharyya Memorial Award 2026 will be presented to Tuhin Bhagawati in recognition of securing First Class First in Political Science (Major) from Jagannath Barooah University in 2026.

The organisers extended a cordial invitation to members of the public, academics, students, and all interested individuals to attend and participate in the programme, stated a press release.

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