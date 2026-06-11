Dr Nanda Singh Borkola, Olen Megu Damin to Receive Assam-Arunachal Harmony Award

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DOOMDOOMA: In a significant initiative aimed at strengthening the longstanding bond of friendship and cultural harmony between Assam and Arunachal Pradesh, the Dr Bhupen Hazarika and Gaura Partin Friendship Forum of Balung in Arunachal Pradesh has instituted the Assam-Arunachal Harmony Award to honour eminent personalities from the two neighbouring states for their contribution towards promoting unity and cultural integration. The award, being introduced with the support of Surjodoy, an NGO based in Makum of Tinsukia district, will be conferred on noted Assamese litterateur and poet Dr Nanda Singh Borkola and acclaimed Arunachali singer Olen Megu Damin.

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