No candidate files nominations on Day 2; Poll fever gripping upper Assam slowly

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: No candidate for the first phase of the Lok Sabha poll in Assam filed nomination papers till the second day after the issue of poll notification on March 20. The candidates can file their nomination papers between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. soon after the poll notification.

Five parliamentary constituencies—Kaziranga, Sonitpur, Lakhimpur, Dibrugarh, and Jorhat—are going to vote in the first phase on April 19. The last date for filing nominations for this phase is March 27. The scrutiny of the nomination papers is on March 28, and the last date for the withdrawal of candidature is March 30.

Though no candidate has filed nomination papers, poll fever is slowly gripping voters and party workers in these five parliamentary constituencies in the upper Assam districts.

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and AJP president Lurinjyoti Gogoi have been holding meetings in the Dibrugarh Parliamentary Constituency. Similarly, Gaurav Gogoi of the Congress and BJP candidate Topon Kumar Gogoi are holding meetings in Jorhat; BJP candidate Kamakhya Prasad Tasha and Congress candidate Roselina Tirkey have been holding meetings in the Kaziranga constituency. In the Nagaon parliamentary constituency, while the Congress fielded Pradyut Bordoloi as its candidate for the second time, the BJP fielded Suresh Borah.

In the Lakhimpur parliamentary constituency, the BJP fielded Pradan Baruah for the second term. In the Sonitpur Parliamentary Constituency, the BJP fielded Ranjit Dutta, and the Congress projected Prem Lal Ganju.

