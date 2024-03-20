Assam going to Lok Sabha poll 2024 with 23 lakh more voters than in 2019

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Assam has 23,10,848 more voters in the 2024 Lok Sabha than in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls in the state. While the numbers of voters increased in both male and female categories compared to 2019, the number of third-gender voters registered a decline. Yet another significant trend is that the rate of increase is higher among female voters than among their male counterparts.

After the delimitation of parliamentary and assembly constituencies, the State Election Department prepared a fresh electoral roll as per the direction of the Election Commission of India (ECI). As per the final Photo Electoral Roll, 2024, the state has a total of 2,43,01,960 voters: 1,21,79,358 males, 1,21,22,188 females, and 414 third genders. In the 2019 Lok Sabha election, the state had 2,19,91,114 electors: 1,12,35,129 males, 1,07,55,492 females, and 491 third genders.

Thus, the increase in the number of voters in 2024 will be 23,10,848. While the increase in the number of female voters is 13,66,696, the increase in male voters is 9,44,229. The number of decreases in third-gender voters is 77. The enrollment of new voters in the 2024 roll is 7,26,783.

The Lok Sabha in the state will be held in three phases this year: on April 19 in five parliamentary constituencies, in as many parliamentary constituencies on April 26, and in four parliamentary constituencies on May 7. In 2019, the Lok Sabha poll in the state was held in three phases: one phase before the Rongali Bihu and two phases after it. However, in this election, all three phases of the poll will be held after the Rongali Bihu.

