No increase in earned leave, no addl duty during summer vacation: ASPTA

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Sodou Asom Sanmilito Shikshak Mancha, an umbrella organisation representing twelve teacher associations, convened an executive meeting in Guwahati. Among the participating groups was the Assam State Primary Teachers Association (ASPTA). The meeting yielded several significant resolutions, reflecting the collective stance of Assam's teaching community on pressing issues.

A prominent resolution from the gathering was a firm declaration by the teachers to refrain from undertaking additional duties unless their annual earned leave is increased from the current 10 days to 30 days. The teachers emphasized that they would only make exceptions for natural calamities and election duties.

Another critical resolution, as highlighted by the ASPTA, focused on the utilization of official tablets provided by the government. The resolution mandates that these tablets be used by teachers to record the attendance of both students and teachers via the Shiksha Setu app. This move is aimed at enhancing the efficiency and accuracy of attendance records, thereby improving administrative processes within schools.

Furthermore, the teachers stressed the importance of addressing any technical difficulties encountered with the Shiksha Setu app promptly. They recommended that any issues be reported directly to education officials through WhatsApp. This resolution is intended to ensure swift troubleshooting and minimal disruption to the attendance recording process. The meeting reflects the teachers' collective effort to advocate for better working conditions and efficient use of technology in educational administration.

