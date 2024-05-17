Assam: Raising teachers’ earned leave; Panel to examine issue

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The State Government will constitute a three-member committee to examine teachers’ demand for raising their earned leave (EL) to 30 days from the existing ten days.

The committee, comprising Commissioner and Secretary (Finance) Jayanta Narlikar, General Administer and Personnel Commissioner and Secretary M.S. Manivannan, and School Education and Higher Education Secretary Narayan Konwar, will hear all stakeholders, study relevant similar provisions in other states of the country and the Centre, and submit its report.

On March 15, 2024, the leaders of the SAKP (Sadou Asam Karmachari Parishad) had a meeting with Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on various demands of employees.

According to the minutes of the meeting held with the Chief Minister in the state, the state government will examine favourably the casual and Muster Roll employees and minimum pay scale employees employed in government departments and various government societies to bring under the New Pension Scheme, provided the employees agree to pay the premium as prescribed under NPS norms.

According to the minutes, the government will follow a one-pay-for same or similar work policy. “All those who are engaged in the same kind of jobs shall be provided with equal pay and remuneration,” the minutes said.

The Principal Secretary of the Chief Minister will inquire into the matter of delay in sanctioning pension to the official of the irrigation department and sort out the issue in discussion with office-bearers of the SAKP.

The minutes of the meeting further said, “The state government will consider extending the benefits of old pension schemes to those employees who joined their services after January 2005, but their recruitment process for the posts concerned was started prior to January 2005, in line with the Central Government stance.

Also Read: Assam: Dropout rates, vacancies in state teachers’ institutions irk Centre (sentinelassam.com)