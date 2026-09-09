‘No Regrets, No Apology’: Husband Accused of Beheading Wife in Guwahati Amid Claims of Addiction, HIV History

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Fresh allegations have emerged regarding the medical and addiction history of Ramanuj Goswami, who was arrested for allegedly murdering his 25-year-old wife, Riya Talukdar, at their residence in Beltola-Basishtapur.

A rehabilitation worker, Siddhartha Pratim Sharma, has called for a thorough investigation into Goswami’s medical background and alleged history of substance addiction. According to Sharma, Goswami had undergone treatment at rehabilitation centres several times over the past five years and had reportedly visited such facilities between 10 and 15 times during the period.

Another allegation that has surfaced claimed that Goswami was HIV positive even before his marriage. The claim has not been independently established, and further investigation would be required to verify his medical history.

Meanwhile, Goswami allegedly threatened to kill a man whom he described as his deceased wife’s “sugar daddy” while police were taking him from Hatigaon Police Station to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for a mandatory medical examination.

“I have murdered my wife and if I can come out of prison, I will kill the sugar daddy,” Goswami allegedly said. When asked whether he regretted the killing, he reportedly replied, “No regrets, no apology.”

Police alleged that Goswami killed Riya following an argument over his suspicion that she was involved in an extramarital relationship. He later surrendered before Dispur Police and was arrested. Police said the couple had married on September 22 last year.

The incident came to light after neighbours reportedly heard arguments and cries from the flat and later noticed a foul smell. Police subsequently recovered Riya’s body from the residence and her severed head from a refrigerator.

Riya, who worked at a boutique in Fancy Bazaar, was survived by her elder brother, who demanded the death penalty for Goswami. The investigation into the murder and the allegations surrounding Goswami’s medical and rehabilitation history was continuing.

Also Read: Guwahati Man Beheads 25-Year-Old Wife, Stores Head in Fridge Before Surrendering to Police