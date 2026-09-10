No Relief for Sandipon, Amritprabha as Gauhati HC Defers Bail in Zubeen Garg Death Case

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Sandipon Garg and Amritprabha Mahanta, two of the accused in the Zubeen Garg death case, received no relief from the Gauhati High court on Wednesday as the hearing on their bail applications was deferred.

Justice Mitali Thakuria’s court fixed September 17 for the next hearing on the bail pleas.

Both accused had approached the Gauhati High Court after a fast-track court rejected their bail applications.

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