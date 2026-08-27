Zubeen Garg death case: Ex-DGP’s daughter Srijani Bhaswa Mahanta to testify over social media disclosure

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Srijani Bhaswa Mahanta, daughter of a former Director General of Police (DGP), is set to appear before the court as a witness in the case concerning the death of singer Zubeen Garg.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) included Mahanta as a witness after she allegedly shared details on social media of a private conversation involving Shyamkanu Mahanta.

Srijani is expected to depose before the trial court later this month. Her testimony is likely to be examined in connection with the social media disclosure and the circumstances surrounding the alleged conversation.

Also Read: Zubeen Garg Death Case: SC Rejects Siddharth Sharma’s Plea to Move Trial Outside Assam