Nobody should ever do what I did: Ramanuj expresses remorse

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Ramanuj Goswami, the cab driver accused of murdering his wife Riya Talukdar, 25, in their apartment at Basisthapur in Beltola, said, “I have not done anything great. Nobody should ever do what I did.”

Goswami made the statement while being taken to Hatigaon Police Station for a routine medical examination.

His latest remarks came two days after he had threatened a person he referred to as his deceased wife’s “sugar daddy”. While being taken from Hatigaon Police Station to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for a mandatory medical examination on Tuesday, Goswami had said he would kill the person if he came out of prison. He had also said he had “no regrets, no apologies” over killing his wife.

Meanwhile, Hatigaon Police recreated the crime scene at the couple’s apartment on Wednesday, taking Goswami to the residence where the alleged murder took place. Police later seized the refrigerator from the flat for forensic examination and further investigation.

Also Read: Hatigaon Murder case: Police Search Ramanuj’s Residence, Seize Refrigerator