Hatigaon Murder case: Police Search Ramanuj’s Residence, Seize Refrigerator

Guwahati: Hatigaon police on Wednesday conducted a nearly two-hour search at the Basishthapur residence of Ramanuj Goswami, the accused in the murder of his wife, Riya Talukdar Goswami,. Goswami was taken to the residence by investigators as part of the ongoing probe.

The search was carried out in the presence of a forensic team. During the operation, police seized the refrigerator allegedly used to conceal Riya’s severed head after the murder. Several other articles from the residence were also seized for further examination.

The search forms part of the investigation into the gruesome killing and is aimed at helping investigators establish the sequence of events surrounding the crime and gather additional forensic evidence from the premises.

Goswami was arrested after allegedly killing and beheading his wife. Police have been investigating the circumstances and possible motive behind the murder. Police team are also examining his claims about a man he referred to as his wife’s “sugar daddy”, as part of efforts to establish the events and circumstances leading to the killing.