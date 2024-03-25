Non-repair of GMC Link Road makes people suffer in city

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The GMC link road connects the Guwahati Medical College and Hospital and Ganeshguri localities of the city and is an important arterial road in the city. But the same has been in a very deplorable condition for more than a year, and the local administration has failed to carry out the necessary repairs even for such a long duration of time.

Although the local residents have raised complaints several times, no action has been taken towards the completion of the work. Although a protest staged by the residents of the area led to the local ward councillor visiting and taking stock of the situation, it did not lead to any positive outcome whatsoever. The road continues to be in pathetic condition, with stretches impossible to walk on and causing accidents almost regularly.

In such a condition, both local residents and people using the road on a regular basis have raised their concerns as to when this road will be repaired.

