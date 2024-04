Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Three narcotics peddlers were detained at Birkuchi locality near Noonmati on Monday. They were held by the local public when they were trying to sell narcotics in the locality. The public then handed them over to Noonmati Police, who detained them for questioning. The narcotics peddlers were identified as Pradip, Pankaj and Rakesh respectively.

Also read: STF Assam apprehended female drug peddler in Kamrup Metro (sentinelassam.com)